Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis sums up 'partnership' with Giovanni Pernice perfectly - and fans go wild The Strictly stars are semi-finalists

Rose Ayling-Ellis had nothing but sweet things to say to her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice after they made it through to the semi-finals of Strictly Come Dancing.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the EastEnders actress praised the professional dancer for taking "a leap of faith" with her.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis close to tears on It Takes Two

"'A leap of faith.' What a perfect phrase to sum up our partnership," she remarked. "Trust is super important in dance and I've learnt that very quickly.

"I know Giovanni is always there to catch me and that's what makes him so good at what he does! Thank you for not dropping me Gio, I appreciate that [thumbs up emoji]."

Thanking their fans, Rose later added: "I cannot believe I am in semi-final!!! Where has the time gone?! Thank you for all your love and support for Giovanni and I. Now I am ready to learn TWO new dance! Argh! [sic]"

Both Rose and Giovanni uploaded this sweet snap on social media

Meanwhile, Giovanni responded with a string of heart emojis. Sharing a sweet image of them playfully touching each other's noses, he also posted: "Did you enjoy our American smooth!? We loved it!! "Thanks one more time for the love and support guys… at this stage of the competition it means everything to us myself and the superstar @rose.a.e are very grateful."

Upon seeing their heartwarming posts, fans went wild with one writing: "You are the most stunning partnership and what an incredible talent you both have. Let's go all the way Rose and Giovanni!" Another stated: "The BEST partnership in Strictly history."

A third post read: "You both bring so much joy and happiness into our lives. Breathtaking couple best in Strictly history. Problem for Gio is that he will never be able to top this partnership. Well done to you both x." One other fan said: "You two are pure magic together and a joy to watch every week so thank you."

Soap star Rose is Strictly's first-ever deaf contestant, and during the competition, the pair have had to work "harder than anyone else" to perform their spellbinding routines.

In a recent interview with The Times, Rose, 27, and Giovanni, 31, wasted no time in singing each other's praises. "I am so very grateful to him, because he adapts to me a lot," Rose said, later adding: "If there were more people like Giovanni, the world would be great." The pro dancer explained: "Every week is different. That's why she is working three times harder than anyone else. Including me."

