Linda Robson has shared a series of sweet family photographs after heading away for the weekend with her daughter and grandchildren.

The Loose Women star, 63, revealed to her fans that she had spent some time in Southend-on-Sea with her loved ones as she shared an insight into their trip.

"Had a wonderful weekend at the @roslinbeachhotel thanks Jackie & staff for looking after us. The kids loved it!" she wrote. "My guilty pleasure is the 2p machines on the pier! Any one else?"

Pictures included one showing Linda in the arcade and a sweet family snapshot showing Linda with her daughter Lauren and her own two daughters, Lila and Betsy.

Lauren is Linda’s eldest child from a previous relationship. She also shares son Louis, who was born in 1992, and daughter Roberta, who was born in 1996, with her husband Mark Dunford.

It comes after Linda paid a heartfelt tribute to Jamal Edwards – son of her Loose Women co-star Brenda Edwards – following his sudden passing on Sunday.

Speaking on Monday's show, Linda revealed how Jamal had taken her son Louis under his wing and supported his dreams of a music career. "Jamal kept in touch with Louis over the years and took him under his wing. Took him to the BRITs, took him out socially with him as well," she shared.

"Brenda did such a good job with her son because he was a proper gentleman, he really was. He was the loveliest boy. Thanks to Jamal now, my son is going on tour this year with Jake Bugg. All of this because of Jamal all those years ago."

Jamal's heartbroken mum Brenda confirmed the star's sad passing on Monday. "It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated," she said.

"He was the centre of our world. As we come to terms with his passing, we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support. Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD."

