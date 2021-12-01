Linda Robson shares heart-warming Christmas photo with granddaughters Lila and Betsy The Loose Women star is a proud grandma

Linda Robson delighted her fans on Wednesday as she shared an early glimpse into her Christmas celebrations with two very special members of her family.

The Loose Women star posted a photo that showed her and her granddaughters Lila, eight, and Betsy, four, enjoying the Christmas lights at Kenwood House in London.

Linda posted a snapshot to Instagram that showed the trio smiling as they sat behind a large lit-up star, all wrapped up warm against the cold and smiling at the camera.

The Birds of a Feather actress captioned the image: "Had a wonderful night at @kenwoodlights yesterday [heart emoji] @theguestlistldn @lilaandbetsy."

Linda also shared a video that showed the manor house covered in fairy lights, and photos including a large decorative present and another with her Loose Women co-star Jane Moore.

The star's fans loved the festive behind-the-scenes look at Linda's life and rushed to the comment section to leave compliments.

Linda shared the sweet photo with her grandchildren to Instagram

They included: "Have a wonderful Christmas," "Looks fantastic Linda," "So festive! Beautiful," and: "There's nothing like it, the love of your grandchildren."

The switch to festive photos is a dramatic shift for Linda after last month when she made many fans envious of her stunning photos from a break to the Maldives.

The mum-of-three enjoyed a sun-soaked family escape to Ayada Maldives Resort with her youngest daughter Roberta, 26, and shared several images from the experience to Instagram.

The star dotes on her grandchildren

In one, the 63-year-old could be seen wiggling her toes as she posed in a petal-filled bubble bath that looked out onto the ocean.

Linda also shared a sweet picture with Roberta under a dazzling display of string lights, which she captioned: "Mother & daughter time [heart emoji] Hope you are all having a lovely evening."

The star is also mum to Lila and Betsy's mother Lauren, 38, and son Louis, 29.

