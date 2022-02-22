Ronan Keating and ex-wife Yvonne reunite 12 years after split for daughter Missy's 21st birthday The former couple split in 2010 after 14 years of marriage

Ronan Keating and his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly surprised social media fans when they reunited for their eldest daughter's 21st birthday over the weekend. The former couple, who split in 2010 after 14 years of marriage, partied with close friends and family at swanky Dublin venue, House.

Missy, who recently appeared on the Irish version of Strictly, Dancing with the Stars, was spotted dancing and having the time of her life on social media videos shared by her professional dance partner Ervina Merfeldas.

The birthday girl's parents treated guests to a joint speech, which was captured and shared by Ervina. According to the Mirror, dad-of-five Ronan said: "I just want to say a big thank you for being here tonight, for being here for Missy Moo. Storm and I are very proud to be here tonight."

Touching upon her DWTS exit, he added: "It's been a hell of a night for you Missy. We won't talk about it, we'll move on… You're 21, you little rascal. That's it, I've got no say, off you go."

After his speech, Ronan handed the reins over to Yvonne, who said: "As a mother, I'm very proud and I have to say I'm so happy to see so many Malahide people here tonight."

Ronan shared this snap with daughter Missy from the night

The One Show host, 44, was accompanied by his wife Storm, with whom he has been married to since 2015. Dublin-born Ronan tied the knot with Yvonne Connolly in April 1998 on the Caribbean island of Nevis and the couple went on to have three children together: Jack, 22, Missy and Ali, 16.

Ronan and Yvonne's marriage came under strain in 2010, however, when the former Boyzone singer had an affair with dancer Francine Cornell and although he and Yvonne reconciled, they went their separate ways in 2011.

At the time of the split, the singer tweeted: "Sadly our news is true. Thank u all for your support. Yvonne and I still love and care for each other and want to protect our kids. X"

The former couple parted ways in 2010

Yvonne Keating wrote on her Twitter page: "Sadly, our marriage ended late last year. We kept this news private to give everybody involved time to adjust. Thank for your support x".

He also is a doting dad to one-year-old Coco and four-year-old Cooper with wife Storm.

