Gemma Strong
Storm Keating, wife of Ronan Keating, shares love for her stepdaughter Missy amid house cleaning controversy
Storm Keating has returned to Instagram following the recent drama surrounding her family home.
Storm – who has been married to singer Ronan Keating since 2015 – made headlines this week when she shared photos to illustrate the "disgraceful state" a team of cleaners had left their former rental property in, ahead of handover to the landlord.
But she put the drama behind her on Monday when she took to social media in support of her stepdaughter, Missy.
Missy is currently competing in Dancing With The Stars Ireland, and Storm proudly shared a striking snapshot showing the 20-year-old and her partner Ervinas Merfeldas on the dance floor.
Storm shared a striking photo of Missy and her dance partner
"Tango time #MissyandErvinas #whataphoto #dwtsireland #throughtoanotherweek #proudfamily," she wrote.
Missy is Ronan's second child from his marriage to Yvonne Connolly. The former couple were married from April 1998 until their split in 2010; their divorce was finalised in March 2015. Together they share Jack, 22, Missy, and 16-year-old Ali.
Missy is Ronan's eldest daughter
Ronan and Storm, meanwhile, are parents to two children together; Cooper, four, and Coco, one.
The family made a rare public appearance all together in December when they stepped out to attend Cancer Research UK's annual Emeralds & Ivy Ball.
Ronan later shared a heartwarming photo showing all five of his children at the event, with Missy holding baby Coco while Jack stood with his hand protectively resting on Cooper's shoulder.
The singer is a proud father of five
"This is my world right here. All my babies celebrating our #emeraldandivyball21 what an incredible night raising over 890K for @cr_uk now in our 14th year a proud night for the Keating family raising over 10mil in total. Thank you to everyone that has donated over the years," wrote Ronan.
Fans were delighted by the sweet snapshot – although the majority couldn’t help but comment on the likeness between Ronan and his eldest child. "Jack looks exactly like you, I am a long time Boyzone fan, circa 1996 so I would know [laughing emoji]",” one wrote.
