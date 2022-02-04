Ronan Keating receives an outpour of support after sharing heartbreaking family post The One Show host marked 24 years since his mum passed away

Ronan Keating has received a huge number of touching messages after he bravely opened up about his late mother on the anniversary of her death.

The 44-year-old former Boyzone star's mum, Marie, passed away aged just 51 after battling breast cancer in 1998.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ronan Keating fights back tears as he reflects on late mother

Sharing his heartbreak with fans, Ronan took to his Instagram page to post an emotional video in which he expressed his regret over not being able to share so many precious milestones with her.

"24 years ago today I lost my mum," he said. "My family and I went through the most horrible situation losing our mum.

"Marie Keating, she died 24 years ago. She was 51 years of age, she died of cancer. She was our best friend, she was a legend, she was as cool as they come. The best mum."

He added: "She never got to meet her grandchildren, she's got so many incredible grandchildren. It's heartbreaking that she never got to meet them. I wonder about the conversation I'd have with my mum today, about my children, about my life.

"So many things in the 24 years that I've been through and I've done that I'd love to share with mum. When your mum puts her arms around you and says 'everything's going to be OK' - that feeling. I don't get that anymore and there's nothing like that feeling.

The One Show host marked 24 years since his mum passed away

"When you're going through a tough time and your ma tells you 'everything's going to be alright'. Well then you think it's going to be alright. That's what happens." Fighting back his tears, Ronan went on to talk about his children and his wife Storm before saying: "I miss you and I love you."

His friends and fans were quick to comment, with Jamie Oliver penning: "Big love brother xxx thank you for sharing your feelings so important...sending much love to all your gang." Julien Macdonald stated: "Beautiful words, your mother would be so proud of you and your amazing wife and family xxxx."

An old throwback snap of Ronan with his late mother

Keith Duffy added: "Remember the Superquinn sausages and the bacon she'd give us wrapped in tinfoil for our trips to Belfast And the miraculous medals and rosary beads she'd wrap around our rearview mirrors in our cars to keep us safe! Now she’d make sure we gave them back on the way home lol. Marie the legend. Never forgotten by anyone she knew."

The One Show host was just 20 when Marie passed away. She also left behind his siblings Ciarán, Gerard and Gary and Linda and his father Gerry. Together, they created the Marie Keating Foundation in her honour.

