Michelle Keegan shares beautiful photo of Mark Wright during dream holiday The couple married in 2015

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are living their best lives as they enjoy sun, sea and sand in Mexico, and as they headed for another day at the beach, Michelle shared a beautiful photo of her husband.

The former Coronation Street star shared the snap on her Instagram Stories showcasing the dreamy vista that she was enjoying as Mark headed down to the ocean in a pair of striped swim shorts. He was also carrying a bag, presumably with a supply of sun cream, as he walked down the wooden steps and towards the crisp waters. The loving wife only captioned the gorgeous shot with the heart-eyed face emoji.

We couldn't help but fall in love with the star's jaw-dropping surroundings that she captured in the picture-perfect image.

The shot would make travel guides blush as it highlighted the natural beauty of the area, complete with plenty of palm trees to provide a bit of shade and a long stretching beach in front of the refreshing waters.

We – and we can't stress this enough – really wish we were there!

But even though the 34-year-old is on holiday, she's still made sure to bring her fashion A-game with her on the trip.

The star shared this gorgeous shot

In a photo shared on Monday, she let her long brunette locks fall down her back in beachy waves, and looked unreal in an Ermanno Scervino co-ord consisting of a striped bralette and tiny linen shorts.

The Our Girl actress teamed her nautical shorts and bralette combo with a pair of nude flip flops and a simple silver anklet.

"A little taste of Mexico", Michelle captioned her photo as she peered into a white building with stained glass windows.

The pair have been enjoying their time abroad

Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for Michelle's cute co-ord and sun-soaked holiday snaps. "We have booked Mexico for July! Can't wait", wrote one fan, while another penned: "Looks lovely [heart emoji], just like you".

Last week, the actress was snapped on the beach of Mexico, looking stunning in a lilac bikini top and black shorts, whilst her husband Mark wore colourful swim shorts.

The couple decided to spend the Christmas holidays abroad and by themselves, no doubt to spend some quality time together as work has kept them very busy in the last few months.

