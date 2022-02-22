AGT's Nightbirde's family shares heartbreaking statement with bedside video

America's Got Talent star Jane Marczewski aka Nightbirde passed away yesterday at the age of 31 after a brave battle with cancer.

The singer-songwriter's family took to her social media to share a final video of hers delivering an empowering message along with their heartbreaking statement.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet Simon Cowell's AGT Golden Buzzer act Nightbirde

In the clip, Nightbirde could be seen reclining in bed while talking about giving people the space to grieve and be sad, made all the more heart-wrenching given the situation.

"It's scary to go down those dark roads, but you know what, those feelings don't leave you. You have to feel it, you can't fake the rest of your life like nothing bad happened and whistle a happy tune all day," she said.

MORE: AGT's Nightbirde emotionally opens up about departure from show after season finale

Her family attached their statement along with the clip, writing: "It's like JANE knew the words she needed to leave us with before she left. We hope her words comfort you all as you mourn. 'Grieving is the souls way of saying IT MATTERED'.

"Here is a statement from Jane's family: 'After a four-year battle with cancer, Jane Kristen Marczewski, also known as Nightbirde, passed away on February 19th, 2022.

The singer's family released an emotional statement

"Many remember her from America's Got Talent, where she performed her hit song 'It's OK' and inspired millions of people around the globe with her messages of faith and never giving up.

"Those who knew her, enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion—even if the joke was on her.

"Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus.' - Marczewski Family"

Nightbirde passed away after a long battle with cancer

The post concluded by adding: "As you all can imagine, the outpouring of love and support for JANE is massive. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the top link in the bio for her family to continue to honor JANE and her legacy. We love you so much, JANE! #nightbirde."

Tributes poured in throughout the day when it was announced she had passed, including from AGT stars Terry Crews and Heidi Klum, along with scores of her adoring fans.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.