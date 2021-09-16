AGT's Nightbirde emotionally opens up about departure from show after season finale See Jane win!

America's Got Talent finally crowned a winner on Wednesday night for season 16, with the title going to magician Dustin Tavella.

However, one contestant that many viewers couldn't get out of their mind at the season finale was singer-songwriter Jane Marczewski aka Nightbirde.

And despite maintaining a positive mindset since her departure, during the finale, she couldn't help but experience a little melancholy about her situation, and expressed her thoughts with her latest social media post.

Nightbirde shared a video on her Instagram of a slew of star-shaped balloons being released into the air as she talked about making a wish on them.

In the caption, she wrote, "It's so hard for me to not be on the @agt stage for the finals this week. I bet you never saw someone win so hard and lose so hard at the same time. This isn't how the story was supposed to go.

"I spend a lot of time squeezing my eyes shut and trying to remember what I believe; counting my breaths in the grief cloud; burying my face into God's t-shirt.

Nightbirde confessed that not being at the finale was hard for her

"I remind Him sometimes, (and not kindly) that I believed Him when He told me the story He wrote for me is good, and that He never stops thinking of me. I must be a fool in love, because even from under all this debris, I still believe Him. And when I'm too angry to ask Him to sit on my bed until I fall asleep, He still stays.

"Someone released a fist full of wishing stars at sunset (STAR BALLOONS?! I mean WHAT!!) and yes, I sure did wish on every one.

"Here we are, you and I, signing off on the risk of REBELLIOUSLY HOPING for better days. Let us not be blind to our own glory.

"I'm raging and crying and hoping with everyone who needs to rage and cry and hope tonight. Also wishing on helium balloons."

The singer has maintained an optimistic outlook on life

The singer's fans showered her with love and praise in the comments, with many declaring her to be their personal winner.

