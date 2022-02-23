Elle Fanning shares never-before-seen pictures in heartfelt tribute to sister Dakota

Elle and Dakota Fanning are truly sister goals in Elle's latest sweet post of the two stars, which features unbelievable throwback photographs of the two.

In honor of Dakota's 28th birthday, her younger sister shared a heartwarming tribute to the actress on Instagram with impossibly cute photos of the two growing up.

The The Great star paired the images with a lengthy caption dedicated to her sister, and showered her with love and compliments.

The heartfelt tribute started off quite poetically. She wrote: "I have watched many make your acquaintance. And without fail, they leave sporting the same mystified expression. First, transfixed by your doll eyes then captured by the wisdom they hold."

She continued her impressive description of Dakota with: "You disarm with biting humor, but can slay (if needed) with keen intelligence and an uncanny ability to win all arguments (sometimes fortunately & unfortunately for me)."

The photos included one where the sisters are cheekily dancing close together as Elle puckers her lips, one of another birthday of the star when the girls were little kids – Dakota looking just as adorable as she did when she starred in Uptown Girls – and lastly an endearing picture of Elle fallen asleep on her sister's shoulder.

Elle's lovely tribute

Fans and celebrities alike fawned over the sweet dedication, with Zoe Saldana writing: "This melted my heart. Happy birthday Dakota," and a friend of the sisters admitting that: "I'm hanging on by an emotional thread and this pushed me over the edge. Love you both."

Elle revealed a slew of her sister's beloved personality traits, particularly the fact that her "loyalty is forever" and that she feels extra fortunate because she gets "to smile extra though, knowing I’m the luckiest of the bunch. Because you are my sister."

Dakota celebrates her birthday

The Maleficent star revealed aspects of the I Am Sam actress that the public doesn't often see, writing of her: "My big sister who I watch effortlessly layer jewelry in such a cool way and wear hair clips that I could never pull off and bake insanely good cakes because your measurements are scarily accurate, and knit scarves at the speed of light with your delicate spider hands."

Dakota was undoubtedly showered with endless love on her special day, and she shared all the congratulations she received on Instagram by reposting them to her stories.

