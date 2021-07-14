Elle Fanning turns heads with risqué beach outfit The Great star was soaking up the sun

Elle Fanning ditched her period costume for a very different look on Wednesday when she shared a selfie from a beautiful beach getaway.

The actress looked amazing in a flirty, sheer dress with a daring neckline and she accessorized it perfectly with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Elle took to her Instagram stories to show off the silky dress which she wore for a day on the water.

WATCH: The Great trailer starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult

In the whimsical photo, Elle was staring out to sea as the sun beat down on her.

She captioned it: "This would be nice right bout now," suggesting it was a throwback getaway she was reminiscing about.

The star has enjoyed huge success with her role as Catherine the Great in the hit show, The Great, and in July 2020 it was renewed for a second season.

Elle sizzled in the low-cut slinky dress

While her on-screen romance with Nicholas Hoult's character leaves little to be desired, off-screen, Elle is happily loved-up with boyfriend, Max Minghella.

The couple were first linked in July 2018 when they were seen holding hands in Florence, Italy, and made their relationship public when they walked the red carpet together at the 2019 Met Gala in New York.

Elle has been dating Max since 2018

Elle, 23, and Max became romantically involved after meeting on the set of the 2018 film Teen Spirit, which was written and directed by Max.

Speaking of the project, Elle told Entertainment Tonight in 2019: "I mean, we just really love working together. That was, like, very special."

The pair are regularly photographed packing on the PDA or simply going for a romantic stroll and we wouldn't be surprised if wedding bells were on the cards as Max previously revealed to Esquire magazine that he's never dated anyone he didn't want to marry!

