Elle Fanning has been making waves in her role as Catherine the Great in Hulu's The Great. But while her on-screen romance leaves little to be desired, off-screen, Elle is happily loved-up with boyfriend Max Minghella.

The couple were first linked in July 2018 when they were seen holding hands in Florence, Italy, and made their relationship public when they walked the red carpet together at the 2019 Met Gala in New York.

But just who is Max and why does he look so familiar? Keep reading to find out…

WATCH: Elle Fanning stars as Catherine the Great in Hulu's The Great

Who is Elle Fanning's boyfriend Max Minghella?

Max is a 35-year-old English actor and filmmaker who has been heavily influenced by his parents, both of whom worked in the creative field. Max's mother, Carolyn Chao, is known for her work as crew on The English Patient and Madam Butterfly, as well as several other projects.

Max's father, Anthony Minghella, was a director, playwright and screenwriter. He is best known for his work on The English Patient, for which he won a Best Director Oscar, and The Talented Mr. Ripley. He sadly passed away in March 2008.

Elle and Max were first linked in 2018

What has Max Minghella starred in?

Max made his feature directorial debut with Teen Spirit in 2018. He has also appeared in The Social Network and The Internship. He currently stars as Nick Blaine, the driver and love interest of June (Elisabeth Moss) in The Handmaid's Tale.

When did Elle Fanning meet her boyfriend Max Minghella?

Elle, 23, and Max became romantically involved after meeting on the set of the 2018 film Teen Spirit, which was written and directed by Max.

Speaking of the project, Elle told Entertainment Tonight in 2019: "I mean, we just really love working together. That was, like, very special."

Elle and Max made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala

Max also gushed about his girlfriend's acting chops, calling her "the only actress who could have carried" the movie."

Will Elle Fanning and Max Minghella get married?

Speaking to Esquire in 2019, Max said he considers himself a serial monogamist and that he has never dated anyone he thought that he couldn’t eventually marry. So watch this space…

