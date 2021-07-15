Elle Fanning posts photo with sister Dakota and their beloved mom for heartfelt reason The Great actress was understandably emotional

Elle Fanning has a close bond with her mother, Heather Joy Arrington, making it incredibly difficult to be away from her on days like these.

The Great actress rarely shares photos of her mom - who prefers to stay firmly out of the spotlight - but was thrust into the glare of her daughter's social media on Wednesday for a heartfelt reason.

Elle posted a pair of photos featuring her famous sister, Dakota Fanning, and Heather too. In the snapshot of all three of them, the sisters looked so alike as they flagged their mom who stood between them.

The 23-year-old star explained the reason for the snapshots - which also included a fun throwback of Heather from her youth - when she revealed: "Today is the GREATEST day of all because it's my beautiful mommy’s BIRTHDAY!!

"I haven't seen her for toooo many months now, need to get home and have the biggest longest hug!!!!🫂Only a few more days... I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MOM!!!!!!"

Elle shared a look at her private family photo album

The COVID-19 pandemic has likely kept the mother-daughter duo apart and Elle's filming schedule will have only added to their extended time away from one another.

While Heather rarely steps into her children's Hollywood domain, there is no doubt she helped make it happen for her famous offspring.

Elle has spoken about her mom's dedication to their craft and told The Guardian that Heather "sacrificed so much," to move to Los Angeles to allow them to pursue their dreams.

Elle and her sister Dakota moved to Hollywood when they were young

The family initially moved for Elle's older sister Dakota, but if it wasn't for her mom and sister she would never have discovered her passion too.

"I had the luxury of knowing what I want to do because of her," she added.

Sadly Heather and her daughters' father, Steven J. Fanning, divorced in 2018 after 25 years of marriage.

