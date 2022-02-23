Alex Scott shares rare glimpse of kitchen inside her £1.5million London home The former striker reposted a clip of her cleaning her chic London home

Alex Scott has given fans a rare glimpse of her kitchen inside her £1.5 million London home - and we are in love!

READ: Alex Scott's stunning £1.5million London home revealed – photos

The former Strictly Come Dancing star was caught on camera by her hairstylist, Michelle Sultan, who uploaded a clip of the BBC presenter to her Instagram Stories- giving followers a look inside her stylish grey kitchen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott suffered a wardrobe malfunction just minutes before going on air - but she loved every second of it!

"Just spent hours getting her ready, now look at her!" Alex's hairstylist could be heard saying in the clip, whilst the ex-footballer laughed while glamorously whizzing a Henry hoover over her grey and white tiled kitchen floor.

SEE: Alex Scott is a total goddess on The One Show in red hot dress

READ: Alex Scott's edgy bodycon dress is ultra-flattering - wait 'til you see the print

Despite Alex doing a spot of cleaning, she still looked her glamourous self in a grey blazer, ripped jeans and navy blue fluffy slippers!

Alex's London home looked amazing

Hairstylist Michelle, who specialises in textured hair, is popular amongst the likes of This Morning's Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson.

Despite the light-hearted video, this week hasn't been easy for Alex as she recently shared her grief for the death of SBTV creator Jamal Edwards.

On Monday, the 37-year-old reacted to his tragic death by sharing two beautiful sunny snaps of her and Jamal, and writing: "You had an energy and a light that only few have, the kindest of souls that are hard to find, you brought a smile to my face always. We were literally just making plans…naaa...this is hard to take, I'm in complete shock. This ain't right!! Thinking of all your family right now and sending prayers.

"You touched so many lives and the impact you had on this world will always be remembered @jamaledwards."

Her hairstylist Michelle Sultan shared the funny clip

Friends and fans weighed in on the post offering their love and condolences. Singer Chelcee Grimes said: "Was just looking at our pictures! I can't quite believe it Al."

On Tuesday Alex shared a range of gorgeous black and white images of her sporting a David Koma blazer paired with black leather boots and gloves.

She captioned the post: "Even though I smile sometimes it's still dark, but even when it's dark, search for the light."

Amongst the images was a quote reading: "It is so easy to forget how precious it is to be alive."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.