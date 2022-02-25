Joe Biden nominates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman to sit on Supreme Court POTUS said he was 'proud' of his nomination

President Joe Biden has confirmed that he has nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court, making her the first-ever Black woman to be nominated to the high court.

On Friday, he shared a message on Twitter which read: "I'm proud to announce that I am nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court."

He continued: "Currently serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, she is one of our nation's brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice."

The White House said that POTUS will deliver further details on the nomination this afternoon.

Judge Jackson will also be in attendance for the historical event and will deliver a statement of her own.

"Since Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement, President Biden has conducted a rigorous process to identify his replacement,” the White House said in a statement.

"Judge Jackson is an exceptionally qualified nominee as well as an historic nominee, and the Senate should move forward with a fair and timely hearing and confirmation."

The chairman of the Senate judiciary committee, Dick Durbin, says the panel will move swiftly to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson now that Joe Biden has announced her nomination to the Supreme Court.

