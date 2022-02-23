Ciara looks flawless in daring denim look – complete with sheer top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ciara regularly leaves us stunned with some jaw-dropping looks, and she really turned heads with her latest one – and we can't take our eyes off of it!

PHOTOS: Inside Ciara's sprawling $6.7m Seattle home she shares with husband Russell Wilson

The Level Up singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and modeled a daring denim look that really sent temperatures soaring. Although denim was the main fabric used in her gorgeous look, she also modeled a jaw-dropping sheer top that left little to the imagination. As for her jeans, we couldn't stop looking at the jaw-dropping spiral pattern made up of denim and a black fabric.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ciara looks flawless in silky dress for beautiful date with husband

She was styled to perfection with some heels, several bracelets, and her long brunette looks cascading down her shoulder.

SEE: Ciara shares heartwarming behind-the-scenes video of playful kids during at-home photoshoot

MORE: Ciara attends Mary J. Blige's Super Bowl pre-show party in plunging cut-out dress

In the vaption, she wrote: "Saw ur performance in #ThatsMyBoy," referencing her role in the 2012 comedy film, That's My Boy.

The film starred Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg as an estranged father and son, with Ciara taking the role of Brie, a love interest for Samberg's character.

Fans lost their minds over the snap, as one enthused: "You been eating us up nonstop sis," while another posted: "C is not letting up!"

The singer looked absolutely flawless!

A third excited fan said: "My CICI," and a fourth added: "Look at dis SERVE, look at dis LEWK & look at dis OUTFIT. She's giving what it supposed to be giving."

And many other of her followers were just left speechless by the insane outfit, as they left heart and flame emojis.

SEE: Ciara puts on very leggy display in jaw-dropping dress alongside husband Russell Wilson

WOW: Ciara celebrates Black History Month with stunning baby bump photo

Ciara often stuns her followers with some beautiful ensembles, and her Valentine's look was out of this world.

The Goodies hitmaker looked gorgeous in a silky red mini dress by her own fashion brand, Lita By Ciara, which featured a cowl neck and skimmed her incredible curves.

Ciara always looks so beautiful

Even going barefoot, the singer's legs still looked endless as they peaked out beneath a beautiful floral robe by Dolce & Gabbana.

Posting clips on her Instagram Stories, Ciara revealed the impressive date her NFL husband, Russell Wilson had orchestrated – and we've never seen so many rose petals!

WOW: Ciara sizzles in cut-out swimsuit in jaw-dropping beach photos

MORE: Ciara wows fans with gorgeous new look

Not only did the Seattle Seahawks quarterback flood their home with bouquets of flowers and giant heart-shaped balloons, but he also drove her to what appeared to be a private beach lined with candles.

There were also flower archways and picnic tables laid out with more flowers and candles and a burning log fire – all topped off with an incredible view!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.