Ciara and Russell Wilson melt hearts with romantic celebration The couple married in 2016

Ciara is happily married to Russell Wilson, an NFL player for the Seattle Seahawks, and she shared a gushing post after Russell's team triumphed over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Level Up singer shared a beautiful video montage of herself during the game and moments before, which included her and her beloved sharing a kiss, as well as her children Future, seven, Sienna, four, and Win, five months, enjoying the match. The game was a personal one for Russell, as he returned to the sport after fracturing his finger last year.

WATCH: Ciara shares heartmelting video as Russell Wilson returns to NFL

The sports star had been benched following his injury, which required surgery to fix, and Ciara shared some of the moments of her husband in the hospital including an X-ray of the injury and him speaking to doctors.

She had a heartfelt message for her husband, as she gushed: "You battled. You endured. You persevered. You conquered! Even on the toughest days you still win by how you lead and how you love!

"In the midst of the storm you bounced back, and broke a few records while at it:)… I'm so so proud of you @DangeRussWilson! I'm truly grateful to go on this amazing journey called life it with you!"

She added: "We love you and we're always rooting for you!"

The pair got married in 2016

And the star's fans were left in awe at her message, as one enthused: "This is LOVE personified!" and another said: "UGHH!! This post is doing things to my heartttt."

A third penned: "Awwwww yes. I love LOVE. You guys are such great role models," while in a lengthier comment one had high praise for the pair.

In their message, they wrote: "Strong women empower women and a strong man will always have her back!!! You all are an inspiration of true love built on firm foundation in faith, love your love."

The match came shortly after the couple revealed that they had raised $2.7million for the Seattle Children's Hospital.

Russell was making his return to the sport following a broken finger

In a sweet post, Ciara and Russell posed on the football field holding an oversized check, with them both decked out in Seattle Seahawks merchandise.

The caption read: "Grateful we can make a difference! @DangeRussWilson & I are blessed to raise $2.7 MILLION for @SeattleChildrens through our @WhyNotYouFd.

"Thank you to our community, @Safeway’s Partnership & all involved in making this a reality for the youth!!! #ImmunoHeroes is our initiative for T-Cell therapy to help young kids to keep overcoming cancer! #WhyNotYou."

Fans applauded them for their dedication to a good cause and commented: "Love this. May God continue to bless y'all," and, "Such a blessing. Congratulations."

