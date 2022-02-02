Ciara celebrates Black History Month with stunning baby bump photo The Level Up singer is a doting mom to three children

Ciara ended up leaving her fans believing that she was pregnant on Tuesday when the Level Up singer shared a photo of herself with a blossoming baby bump.

The mom-of-three was marking Black History Month when she sharing the photo, which also showed her with an unbelievable afro hairstyle. She looked so stylish in a gorgeous barely-there crop top and a stunning array of golden necklaces. "1st Day of #BlackHistoryMonth," she wrote. "Takes me back to memories like this. I feel the energy of Joy, love, being proud, and grateful. It's a celebration."

She finished her caption with a black heart emoji. She also shared an adorable clip of son Future, seven, and daughter Sienna, four, playing together and singing a small nursery rhyme.

Ciara is also a mom to son Win, one. She shares Sienna and Win with husband Russell Wilson, while she shares Future with her ex-fiancé, who is also named Future.

After her first shot, fans were quick to believe that she was confirming her fourth pregnancy before realising their error.

"Omg ci ci, I thought you were announcing your 4th pregnancy," one revealed, while a second agreed: "Sis I was excited, don't do this to me."

Fans ended up thinking the star was revealing another pregnancy

A third added: "I thought you were pregnant again! Thank goodness I quickly went down to the caption. Beautiful!" and a fourth said: "You can't be scaring me like that Ciara I was about to scream."

Many others enjoyed the sentiments that the singer was sharing, and responded in turn with a series of heart and heart-eye face emojis.

On her Instagram Stories, she shared some links to charities and businesses that were supporting the cause, like WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers, which pledged to award $15,000 in grants to organizations working to improve the health of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) women.

Health is a priority for Ciara, who is also an ambassador for WW, and earlier this month she praised the brand.

The star is a doting mom to three children

She wrote: ""2022 is in full swing! And as I set my intentions and goals for the year my health continues to be a huge priority. I have been loving the just launched PersonalPoints program from @WW.

"I have always said WW makes it easy and fun and the program was key to helping me in my post baby #3 journey!

"The brand new PersonalPoints is no different. For the first time ever, they've created a plan JUST. FOR. YOU.

"Every one of us is different and has different needs, different likes and different goals and the program takes that all into account and creates a plan unique to you! I am loving my new customized program!!"

