Faith Hill and Tim McGraw look so in love during rare appearance at the SAG Awards

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw made a rare public appearance together on Sunday at the 2022 SAG Awards.

The 1883 stars joined forces to present the Male Actor in a Drama Series award to Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae – and they both looked incredible in their finest evening wear. Faith rocked a sleeveless, silver animal print dress, while Tim looked dapper in a classic black tux.

WATCH: Faith Hill makes heartbreaking confession about her living situation with Tim McGraw

In a sweet moment you may have missed, following clips of the nominees' performances, Faith could be heard sweetly telling her husband: "I love you."

Tim and Faith have been happily married since 1996, and they now live in Tennessee with their children: Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20.

The pair, who have found critical acclaim for the work on the Paramount+ show, joined the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, and Reese Witherspoon as presenters of the various awards.

Tim and Faith looked incredible

1883 is a prequel to Kevin Costner's Yellowstone; set nearly 150 years before the events of Yellowstone, the new series shines a light on the Dutton family's humble beginnings, with real-life couple Tim and Faith playing early 19th century travelers, the ancestors of Yellowstone family, as they travel through the Great Plains to the Wild West.

Faith and Tim made a rare public appearance at the SAG Awards

Fans of 1883 were left a blubbering mess this weekend after the finale of the show's inaugural season dropped. Based on early reactions, many of them acclaimed the show for the way they were able to handle such heartbreaking moments and neatly wrap the season in a bow.

Faith shared a snippet from the last episode on her Instagram ahead of her appearance at the SAG Awards that had fans inundating the comments with their responses.

"So good! Devastating and beautiful #1883," one wrote, with another commenting: "Say it ain't so!!! This CAN'T end #1883obsessed."

Tim and Faith star together in 1883

A third added: "Cried like a baby. Thank you'll for an amazing show. Can't wait to see what the future holds for the Dutton family," with a fourth agreeing by saying: "What a beautiful but heartbreaking episode!"

The season finale saw deliverance for the storyline surrounding Elsa Dutton, who was wounded by an arrow in the penultimate episode, only to emotionally pass away in front of her parents.

