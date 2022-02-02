Faith Hill looks gorgeous in unexpected outfit for jaw-dropping new appearance The 1883 star appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Faith Hill looked world's away from her 1883 character Margaret Dutton for an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday.

The country superstar and actress swapped her Western-style clothing for a seriously chic outfit for her late-night outing – and it's giving us all the feels. Faith looked gorgeous in a slinky black top that featured a daringly low neckline and exaggerated lapels.

Upping the style stakes, Faith teamed her blouse with a pair of high-waisted, cream hareem pants and some high-heeled slingbacks.

She accessorized with chunky rose gold jewelry and wore her hair in a stylish chignon with a curled loose piece at the front to frame her face.

Her figure-framing outfit is no doubt a welcomed relief for the actress, who revealed to Stephen that she struggled to wear her character's restrictive corsets while filming the hit Yellowstone prequel.

Faith looked gorgeous for her late-night TV appearance

"I do believe, and I do feel strongly about this, that a man should have to wear a corset because that's what we had to wear," she said. "The corset, that was one thing – honestly I have no idea how they survived with the wardrobe, it was painful."

Joking about injuries she sustained from the clothing, Faith added: "I have ribs still floating around somewhere in my body – some I've found, some are missing in action, but that's ok. It's all for the art of it."

Faith stars in 1883 alongside real-life husband Tim McGraw. The couple portrays husband and wife duo Margaret and James Dutton and have received high praise for their acting since the show's release in December.

Faith and Tim play on-screen husband and wife

Ahead of the release date, Faith said that working on the show was "the opportunity of a lifetime".

She said: "The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with [writer-director] Taylor [Sheridan] and his entire team."

Tim, meanwhile, described it as "a dream job".

