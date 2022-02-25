Faith Hill and lookalike model daughter twin in Daisy Dukes in sun-soaked photo The mother-daughter duo looked identical

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's 20-year-old daughter, Audrey, sparked some "double trouble" comments from Instagram followers with a snapshot alongside her mom - and we had to do a double-take.

The 1883 actress shares three children - Audrey, Maggie, 23, and Grace, 24 - with her husband and their youngest daughter bears a striking resemblance to her famous mother.

In the image shared on social media, both Faith and Audrey looked tanned and carefree in identical outfits.

They wore ripped denim shorts and plain white T-shirts and hid behind oversized sunglasses as the sun poured over them.

The model captioned the sweet family photo: "Twinning in 2019," and added a heart emoji too.

Her fans commented: "Double trouble," and, "love, love, love," while others added: "Beautiful ladies inside and out," and called the photo, "too cute".

Faith and daughter Audrey twinned during their Greek vacation

The mother-daughter duo share much more than a similar wardrobe and a kilowatt smile, as they have an incredible bond too - as she does with all of her children.

The proud mom-of-three recently paid tribute to Audrey as she rang in her 20th birthday and bid farewell to her teens.

Alongside a throwback video of her last born singing, she wrote: "Happy Birthday to our youngest daughter, Audrey who turns 20 years old today!!!!!!!!!!

Their youngest is now all grown up

"What an absolute blessing you are in our lives and everyone you meet. That robust and joyful laugh of yours…..never lose it. You make the sun shine brighter.

"My little songbird, my big dreamer.. I just had to repost this video. Goodbye to the teens baby girl. Love you so much."

The couple have three daughters

Audrey played the lead role in her father's music video, 7000 OBO. Tim said it was a family decision to get her involved as they normally keep their children out of the limelight.

"Typically, for the kids, we haven't really put them out there in these sort of situations," he explained. "But the more Faith and I talked about it … and really started digging into it, we realized how much it made sense to us and our family and our beliefs, and how we want our daughters to be represented."

