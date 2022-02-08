Tim McGraw and Faith Hill enjoy romantic day out in rare photograph The country stars have been married since 1996

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill left fans feeling the love between the two with a new photograph they shared enjoying a sweet day out.

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's lavish Nashville home could rival a palace – see inside

Tim posted the snap of the two enjoying a family outing in New York City on Instagram, where they were snapped from the back holding hands.

Their eldest daughter Gracie walked behind them and took the covert shot as she walked her dog, showing off the romantic bond between her parents.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Faith Hill makes 'heartbreaking' confession about her children with Tim McGraw

The country star simply captioned his photograph: "Taking a walk in NYC…," and fans immediately started fawning over the post.

Rita Wilson just commented: "Awwwww," with one fan writing: "Thank you BOTH for 1883 (so far)…ABSOLUTELY LOVING IT!!"

MORE: Faith Hill reveals 'difficult' living situation without her and Tim McGraw's daughters

Another said: "You and your wife are so amazing. Your love for each other is amazing and strong," and a third even added: "Y'all are pretty cute together." Many others joked for them to stay safe as a reference to their 1883 characters as well.

The pair play Margaret and James Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel and have received high praise for their acting since its release in December.

Tim and Faith enjoyed a beautiful day out with their daughter Gracie

The couple – who star together as husband and wife on the hit show – are proud parents to Gracie, 24, an actress, Maggie, 23, who graduated with a degree in sustainability from Stanford University in 2021, and Audrey, 20, an aspiring actress and model.

Faith and Tim, who have been married for over 25 years, are relatively private about their personal life but occasionally share glimpses into their family dynamics.

MORE: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw share bittersweet news about 1883

MORE: Tim McGraw reveals sisters were upset at surprise wedding to Faith Hill

Last month, Tim opened up about their daughters' strong personalities, telling People: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women.

"And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

The country superstars share three daughters

He added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.