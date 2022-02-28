Amanda Holden reveals extent of Simon Cowell's injuries after latest accident The BGT judges enjoyed a pub lunch with their respective families on Sunday

Amanda Holden has spent the whole weekend celebrating her 51st birthday and on Sunday she was joined by good friends Simon Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a sneak peek inside the casual celebration, which included a trip to the pub.

"Full of Sunday roast and apple pie #Sunday #friendship #food," she captioned a picture showing her alongside Lauren and friend Kelly Hoppen, who also joined them. All three women were wearing sunglasses, no doubt enjoying the sun that shined over the weekend.

In her Stories, Amanda shared a rare photo of Simon, 62, who could be seen smiling at the camera and looking in great shape, despite the big cast on his left arm.

Simon and Amanda enjoyed a pub lunch with their respective families

Also accompanying the grown-ups were Amanda's daughter, Hollie, and Simon and Lauren's son, Eric, who were pictured by the birthday girl playing a fun game of Dobble whilst waiting for the food to be served.

Simon's outing comes weeks after he fell off an e-bike, just 18 months after a horror crash where he broke his spine.

The Britain's Got Talent judge was taken to hospital following the accident but was soon discharged and continued his recovery at his West London home.

Eric Cowell and Amanda's daughter Hollie enjoyed a game of Dobble

Soon after, however, Simon lost a tooth and then tested positive for coronavirus.

Speaking about the horrendous week he endured at the beginning of February, he recently told Extra: "In one week, I broke my wrist, tooth fell out because I was eating peanut brittle, [and then] a day after that, I tested positive for Covid!"

Of the bike incident, Simon said that he "knocked myself out".

He continued: “There were some people nearby, thank God, so they stopped the traffic. I was in a bit of a daze… I got back on my bike and drove one-armed back to the house.

"That’s how nutty I was," he added.