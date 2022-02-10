Simon Cowell forced to miss Britain's Got Talent after contracting COVID-19 We hope the X Factor judge recovers soon!

Although Simon Cowell is continuing his recovery from a recent e-bike injury, the star is now having to battle COVID-19 after he contracted the virus.

Simon was absent from the latest recordings of the auditions for Britain's Got Talent as he battled the illness, but David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon were all still in attendance. A spokesperson confirmed to MailOnline: "Simon was unable to attend filming today as he was isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19."

The 62-year-old caught the virus just days after he suffered a horrific accident on an e-bike that left him with facial injuries and a broken arm.

He was believed to be doing well as he recovered at his west London home which boasts six bedrooms and plenty of space for himself, his fiancée Lauren Silverman and their seven-year-old son Eric.

This wasn't Simon's first e-bike accident either, as 18 months earlier he suffered another horrific incident which left him with a broken back.

Simon was absent from recordings of Britain's Got Talent

At the time, a spokesperson said: "Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

They later added: "Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening."

Although Simon pulled the plug on The X Factor last year, it looks like there are no plans for Britain's Got Talent to end anytime soon.

We hope the star recovers soon!

According to a report in The Mirror, the talent show will remain on ITV until 2025, meaning that it will run for another four series at least. What's more, Simon will continue to serve as a judge for all the upcoming series.

As BGT was axed in 2021, the upcoming series will mark Simon's return to British screens for the first time in two years.

In 2020, the auditions for the 14th series went ahead as normal as they took place before the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK. However, the live shows which took place later in the year, the studio audience were replaced by a wall of screens watching from home.

