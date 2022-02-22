Simon Cowell pays tribute to Nightbirde and Jamal Edwards following their sad deaths Nightbirde and Jamal Edwards both passed away on Sunday

The music world was rocked on Sunday when both America's Got Talent star Nightbirde and SB.TV founder Jamal Edwards passed away.

Simon was close with Nightbirde after she competed on AGT, even awarding her his golden buzzer that put her straight through to the semi-final. On Tuesday, the 62-year-old paid tribute to both acts on his Instagram feed in separate posts. In his post for Jamal, he shared a photo of the late star and wrote: "I had the pleasure of meeting Jamal. He was an extraordinarily talented young man, so ambitious, a real entrepreneur and had a natural gift for talent.

"I was so very sorry to hear about his passing. I'm sending my love to his family. Rest in peace, Jamal. Much love, Simon."

And paying tribute to Nightbirde, he penned: "Heart breaking news to hear about Nightbirde, she was an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented.

"She made a huge impact on AGT and the world, her courage was incredible and her determination to fight this terrible illness was remarkable. Rest in peace, Jane. I am sending my love to her family. Simon."

Simon remembered the late Jamal Edwards

His 1.7 million followers were quick to offer their condolences as well, with many sharing heartbroken and crying face emojis.

"May his soul rest in eternal peace," one said about Jamal, while another added: "It's just shocking and so sad. I'm just glad he made his mark with music. That will live on forever! RIP Jamal."

One follower said Simon had a big impact on Nightbirde, as they said: "So true... but at least the golden buzzer made her life," and a second commented: "Rest in peace, sorry to hear that."

Nightbirde was Simon's Golden Buzzer act

Nightbirde – real name Jane Marczewski – passed away on Sunday, following her brave battle with cancer.

Jamal passed away on the same day after a "sudden illness", and his mum, Loose Women star Brenda Edwards, shared a heartbreaking message with Good Morning Britain.

The heartbreaking statement read: "It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness.

"Myself, his sister Tanish and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world."

