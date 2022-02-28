Selena Gomez mortified after embarrassing moment is caught on camera at SAG Awards The Only Murders in the Building actress later went barefoot

Most celebrities have suffered an embarrassing fall at some point in their career, and last night was unfortunately Selena Gomez's turn.

As she arrived at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 (SAG Awards) at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, the Hands to Myself singer, 29, was pictured falling to her knees as one of her black stilettoes reportedly broke. Luckily, someone was there to help her up and she swiftly removed her other shoe and hot-footed it away from the photographers, hiding her face from view.

It may have been a slightly mortifying moment for Selena, especially since it was caught on camera, but she looked gorgeous before the fall.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, who was nominated tonight for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series, stepped out in an elegant black column gown by Oscar de la Renta with a cut-out around her waist and statement puff sleeves.

Selena was spotted falling at the SAG Awards

She teamed the dress with a chunky diamond Bulgari necklace that is thought to boast more than 200 carats of diamonds and matching earrings, wearing her dark hair in a slick bun to keep all eyes on her outfit.

Her stylist, Kate Young, took to Instagram to share a before and after video of Selena's transformation ahead of the awards. She went from a makeup-free look with a pink jumper to her sleek black dress and glamorous makeup.

The singer's stylist shared a look at her glam routine

Later, Selena was spotted presenting the Outstanding Female Actress in a Supporting Role award onstage alongside co-star Martin Short barefoot – and after her earlier mishap, we're not surprised she decided to ditch her shoes!

After the clips of her fall and her presenting barefoot were posted on Twitter, many of Selena's followers rushed to defend her, and some even found the funny side.

Selena later presented an award barefoot

"She broke her heel on the red carpet," stated one, while another joked: "She's Cinderella," and a third added: "She doesn't want to look taller than Martin."

Another remarked: "Good!!! Women shouldn't have to wear heels if they don't want to. She looks gorgeous like always regardless," while a fifth wrote: "Queen don't need no shoes."

