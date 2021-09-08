Selena Gomez channels Kate Middleton with her favourite Aspinal bag

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Selena Gomez took style inspiration from the Duchess of Cambridge on Tuesday when she stepped out wearing one of Kate's favourite handbags.

The 29-year-old was spotted in New York City on her way to a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and we couldn't help but notice her familiar arm candy.

Selena looked gorgeous in a low-cut, black, long-sleeved top and leather wraparound mini skirt, which she accessorised with Aspinal of London's 'Midi Mayfair Bag' in ivory patent croc.

Duchess Kate is a huge fan of the brand and has been spotted on several occasions with the compact Mayfair bag – in fact, she loves it so much she has it in black and the same ivory hue as Selena.

The gorgeous bag comes in a variety of colours including green, lilac and yellow and is "hand-crafted from full-grain leather".

Selena accessorised with Kate Middleton's favourite Aspinal Mayfair bag

It features Aspinal's recognisable signature shield lock, which opens to unveil a "luxurious grosgrain lining with a central zipped compartment and open pockets to either side".

The bag can be worn in different ways, either by carrying the top handle or worn across the body using the detachable chain strap.

Midi Mayfair Bag in Ivory Patent Croc, $850/ £595, Aspinal of London

Kate has been spotted carrying one of her timeless Aspinal bags on multiple occasions, including a visit to the Royal Opera House and City Hall in Bradford's Centenary Square last year.

She also accessorised a purple dress with the nude version during an outing to the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit in 2018.

Kate carried the nude version of the bag in 2018 to the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit

Meanwhile, Selena is doing the rounds to promote her new movie, Only Murders in the Building, which co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The comedy-mystery series was recently released on the Hulu streaming service and received positive reviews, with much praise going towards the performances of its principal cast.

