Selena Gomez and Ryan Seacrest cause a stir with fans convinced they're dating

Selena Gomez and Ryan Seacrest have got Hollywood buzzing with rumours and hopes that the pair are dating.

Fans went wild when the Live with Kelly & Ryan host, 46, posted a picture and message on Instagram alongside the singer, 29.

Ryan was wishing Selena a happy birthday and added a gushing caption: "Celebrating the rarest of them all," he said. "Cheers to you @selenagomez – happy birthday!"

In the snapshot Selena looked incredible with her long hair worn loose and Ryan was beaming behind her dressed in a crisp, white shirt.

Fans immediately began commenting and it seems everybody wants them to be a couple.

"The two of you look great as a couple. Hey Ryan, hint hint," wrote one, while another added: "I think you 2 look good together!"



Many of Ryan's social media followers mirrored the statement and several even thought it was a relationship announcement.

Ironically Selena opened up to Ryan back in 2019 about her publicised breakup from Justin Bieber, but fans didn't realise they were pals.

Ryan wished Selena a happy birthday and fans thought they were a couple

"I never knew you were friends," commented another fan, as more pleaded with Ryan to ask Selena out on a date.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like a romance is on the cards for the pair, however, as Ryan is reportedly still dating Instagram model, Aubrey Paige.

He took her to the Hamptons over Memorial Day weekend and they were photographed arriving back in New York after their fun time away.

Remember when Selena dated Justin Bieber?

Selena is single but spoke to Apple Music's Beats 1 about dating within the celebrity world.

"If I can be honest, it is just so cliché. Everyone dates everyone," she explained "It always seems to be within a little bubble and it’s because it’s safe, right? You know, you’re wanting someone to understand what you’re going through.

"You’re almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well and it’s, you know, interesting and fun."

