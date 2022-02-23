Jennifer Lopez shares heartfelt tribute to rarely-seen twins amid major family milestone Fans are shocked at how grown up they are

J.Lo is getting emotional on Instagram over an unbelievable family milestone.The star announced on the social media platform that her twins, Maximilian and Emme, have turned 14-years-old.

The Let's Get Loud singer shocked fans with the heartfelt tribute, in which she shared various never before seen photos and videos of the now teenagers.

Along with the sentimental video montage, J.Lo wrote a lengthy caption dedicated to her kids.

Max and Emme are the singer's kids with Marc Anthony, who she married in 2004, and separated in 2011, though they are friendly exes and co-parents.

J.Lo started off her sweet caption with: "My babies, my sunshine, my loves. Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxAndLulu." The video montage features various clips of the rarely seen twins all the way from their toddler days and into their teenage years.

J.Lo honors her adorable twins

It also includes a voice over of different instances where the star has publicly spoken about her kids and their impact on her life.

Friends and family were shocked to see how grown up the kids are, with celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson commenting: "FOURTEEN!!!!! Wow!!!! You are the best mom and they are absolutely amazing!" Actress Zoe Saldana also commented: "Wow god bless your beautiful children. Happy birthday!"

The mom and twins baking in her stunning kitchen

The Marry Me actress wrote in her tribute that the twins: "Taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way…I am so grateful for you both!!! I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life.

The mom-of-two noted how special and unique the date of their fourteenth birthday was, 2/2/22, a palindrome that won't happen again for years to come. She said of the special day: "This day 14 years ago has always symbolized for me the first day of the rest of my life."

