GMA's Lara Spencer is pretty in pink as awaits fresh start The star is ready for change

Lara Spencer was eager to move on and see the back of February as she looked forward to everything the new month of March had to offer.

The GMA host made a bold statement in a pretty pink blazer in a snapshot she shared on Instagram from the set of her show.

MORE: Lara Spencer's family photo leaves fans noticing the same thing

Her heartfelt message made it clear that she was done with the colder season and was eager to welcome spring.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lara Spencer makes upsetting discovery at her home

"Who's ready for March?" she asked. "Breaking out the pink and sayin "oh hey Spring—I've missed you so. I've missed your sunshine and your flowers and hell, I've even missed your showers. Pls just get here soon, ok?"

MORE: Why 2022 will be a difficult year for Lara Spencer

DISCOVER: Lara Spencer's immaculate kitchen inside Connecticut home is truly astounding

Her fans couldn't have agreed more and adored both her message and her look. "I definitely am, hurry up spring," wrote one, as a second said: "Agree! Love the color on you Lara," and a third added: "We are ready for spring. Love the pink."

Lara is longing for spring!

It's clear that Lara is longing for some warmer weather, and perhaps some vacations too.

She got a little nostalgic during a recent Valentine's Day social media post when she shared a number of envy-inducing swimsuit snapshots from sun-drenched getaways.

MORE: Lara Spencer teases adorable addition to her family - see photos

MORE: GMA's Lara Spencer has fans in hysterics after admitting major fashion faux pas

The photos were posted to send her husband, Rick McVey, some love, and one look at her snapshots and you'll want to be there.

Lara sent her husband a Valentine's Day message

Lara posed in everything from bold, patterned one-pieces, to colorful bikinis, and managed to look effortlessly chic in all of them.

The post was captioned: "Happy Valentine’s Day to the sunshine of my life," and her fans commented: "Beautiful! I love that coverup!!! Beautiful couple," and another said: "You are the sunshine to so many."

While Lara is pressing fast forward on winter, she'll be wanting to slow time down when it comes to a big family change later this year.

Her daughter, Katharine, 17, will be off to college and leaving their home in Connecticut, making Lara an empty-nester.

The TV host's son, Duff, left home last year and Lara admitted at the time that it was emotional, to say the least.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.