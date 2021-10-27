GMA's Lara Spencer has fans in hysterics after admitting major fashion faux pas

Good Morning America star Lara Spencer has left fans in hysterics after admitting she went live on air in a sweater with a moth hole.

The morning news anchor shared the picture of her stylish outfit, rocking a gold pencil skirt and a tan jumper with floral shirt underneath.

But in a second picture she revealed there was a hole in the left shoulder from a moth.

"If it makes you feel any better, I wore a sweater with a moth hole on the air today," she captioned the post.

But fans were quick to support her, with one commenting: "We’ve all been there. When I was in high school I wore a herringbone suit. The jacket still had this big tag on the outside that said BONDED. The boys in my class had a field day with that. The teacher cut it off. So embarrassing."

Another fan shared: "I got dressed in the dark and wore two different shoes out one morning."

Lara pointed out the hole to fans

One follower joked: "Gorgeous outfit, moth hole just adds a little something extra!"

The popular presenter has been working on GMA since 2002 as a co-anchor, and is also busy with other projects, including her popular HGTV show, Everything But The House.

The program is currently shooting its second series following the success of the first season, and Lara recently shared a photo of her on set filming in her hometown, Garden City, New York.

Lara with husband Richard McVey

The mom-of-two was delighted that her worlds had collided, having fond memories of growing up in the area.

While she has an ever-busy work life, Lara enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family during her days off.

The 52-year-old lives in Connecticut with her husband Richard McVey and her beloved pet dog Riva, who often features in segments on GMA.

Lara is incredibly supportive of her GMA co-stars

Lara also experienced a big change in her family this year when her oldest went off to college.

The proud mom documented the bittersweet moment when she dropped him off along with her daughter, Katherine, in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Duff is studying at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, and it sounds like he is thriving there. Lara shares her two children with ex-husband David Haffenreffer.

