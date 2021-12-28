Lara Spencer's family photos have fans all noticing one thing Adorable to the max!

Lara Spencer has been having a beautiful and restful holiday season, and revealed that the entire family was reunited for the special occasion.

She took to Instagram to share pictures of her together with her kids, consisting of 17-year-old Katharine and 19-year-old-Duff, and the family dog Riva.

However, also featured in all of the photos was her mother Carolyn, who looked the spitting image of her daughter with the same kind eyes and bright smile.

They all posed together in the photos, with Lara wearing a Christmas sweater and ripped jeans and the rest in some combination of pajamas and comfier fits.

In the caption, she wrote: "Everyone wants a chance to pose w our very own Queen of Christmas. Love you mom/kak.

"Such a great Christmas w all of our kids, our mom, our sibs and Riva……. Heart full, belly full," and fans were quickly enamored.

"Merry Christmas. Treasure your Mom always," one wrote, with another commenting: "We have a Queen of Christmas, too! She has 13 Grands and 8 Great Grands now," with a third saying: "Such a special photo!! Thanks for sharing Lara!!!"

Lara's holiday family photos had fans positively gushing

Fans have loved seeing how the Good Morning America star has been celebrating Christmas, with her photo showing off her huge tree garnering a lot of attention.

Lara shared photos of her glamorously decorated living room, which included a couple of Santa-themed stockings and cushions, but the star of the room was the Christmas tree.

The tree dazzled with dozens of Christmas lights that cast a gorgeous reflection on her windows, and had plenty of traditional decorations including baubles and lights.

However, Lara opted not to go for an angel or star to top her tree, instead having a large red bow that stretched all the way past some of the upper branches.

The GMA host's tree was quite the scene-stealer

The mom-of-two, who lives in Connecticut, joked about the size of her creation, as she wrote: "Hope he find us!"

