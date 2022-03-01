Boyzone star becomes a first-time granddad at the age of 49! Congratulations to the Graham family!

Congratulations to Boyzone star Mikey Graham and his family who are celebrating the arrival of a new baby!

MORE: Boyzone's Keith Duffy talks about daughter Mia’s autism in moving interview

Taking to Twitter at the weekend, 49-year-old Mikey revealed he had become a first-time grandfather following the birth of his daughter's first child.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ronan Keating's wife celebrates daughter Coco's first birthday

He wrote: "Well guys hope your all doing well. Thankfully life has been nothing but wonderful to me the last three weeks since the birth of my absolutely stunningly beautiful granddaughter BONNIE. My eldest daughter Hannah brought her into the world on February 2nd & all is well."

READ: Ronan Keating leads tributes to Stephen Gately on what would have been his 40th birthday

MORE: Ronan Keating and ex-wife Yvonne reunite 12 years after split for daughter Missy's birthday

Mikey was quickly inundated with comments, and later returned to Twitter to thank fans for their well wishes.

Boyzone star Mikey with his wife, Karen

"Thank you so much for all the lovely comments. As you know I tend to be a very private man but I had to share this good news with all you wonderful fans.

READ: Storm and Ronan Keating left 'worried sick' after son is rushed to hospital

MORE: Ronan Keating moves into forever home - and reveals gorgeous country views

"Nice to have some good news to share for a change," he said, before adding: "Think I might possibly be the first boyband grandad even going back as far as the New kids on the block. Lol. Someone else can fact check that one!"

The singer shared his happy family news with fans on Twitter

Mikey shares his eldest child with his ex-girlfriend, Sharon Keane. He is also a father to Sienna Nicole, who he welcomed into the world with wife Karen Corradi in 2006. The couple have been married since 2004 having first met back in 1998 when Karen was a dancer on a Boyzone tour.

Mikey is very private when it comes to his family, but he did speak about his daughter Sienna in an interview back in 2013 and revealed she had just started to ask questions about his career.

Mikey's youngest daughter, Sienna

"My older daughter Hannah is 17 and she certainly understands what it's all about. But it's interesting to see my little daughter Sienna," he said. "And it's now beginning to dawn on her that this is a slightly different type of job to the ones that her friends' dads do.

"I remember last year her asking me questions about my job. She said, 'Is Boyzone a famous thing, daddy?' Those kind of innocent questions, so she's just coming around to it now."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.