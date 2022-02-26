Charley Webb shares beautiful family photo after rushing son to hospital

Charley Webb faced a difficult time this week after she had to rush her son, Ace, to the hospital. But following the stressful times, she was thankfully able to mark her 34th birthday on Saturday.

The former Emmerdale star shared a beautiful family photo featuring herself, husband Matthew Wolfenden, and their three children, Buster, Bowie and Ace all huddled together. The mum-of-three flashed peace signs in the photo, but even though it was her birthday, it was Ace who appeared to take centre stage as he gurned and grimaced in both of the photos – something she picked up on in her caption.

"This is what 34 looks like and I couldn't be more grateful," she wrote, before playfully adding: "Swipe for the reality of a birthday with a 2.5 year old."

Fans gushed over the beautiful family photo, with close friend Catherine Tyldesley commenting: "Gorgeous Fam! Happy Birthday gorgeous girl!! Lots of love from us!!! Xxxx"

Another posted: "BEEEEEE-AUTIFUL!!!! Happy birthday you absolute ledge. Have a wonderful day," and a third posted: "Happy Birthday @miss_charleywebb have a lovely weekend celebrating with your beautiful family."

The star marked her 34th birthday with a gorgeous family photo

Earlier this week, the 34-year-old opened up about a "scary" ordeal that had happened recently, revealing that Ace had been rushed to hospital with a mystery illness.

"We've had a stressful few days," Charley said in a video shared on her Instagram Stories. "Ace has been poorly since Friday. Being sick on and off and he's been really lethargic.

"On Saturday he took a turn for the worst, and we had to get him into hospital. He's not been great but today he's turned a bit of a corner. But it's been really scary, ambulance and everything."

Charley and Matthew share three sons

The star concluded with a warning for fellow mums. "I think there is a sickness bug going around so keep your eyes on that. There's nothing worse when your kids are ill."

During the short video, Charley was presented with a plastic cup by Ace, and she paused her dramatic story to say: "Thank you. I've just got a lovely cup of tea."

The little one is clearly feeling a bit brighter, as he was playing and chatting away while his mum was on camera. We hope he's back to full health soon!

