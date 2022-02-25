Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha melts hearts with rare photo of daughters The former actress is a mum-of-two

Nadia Sawalha and husband Mark Adderley are doting parents to two daughters, Maddie, 19, and Kiki, 14, and on Thursday, Nadia paid tribute to her family.

The Loose Women star shared a black-and-white photo of the family back when her daughters were just young children – Kiki was still young enough to be bundled up in a towel – with both Nadia and Mark on either side of the girls. Sharing some sweet words, the mum-of-two wrote: "I love you so much, you scoundrels… @mark_adderley @maddiemaddieee and Kooks."

Mark also reshared the post on his own Instagram Stories and added a string of heart emojis to the post.

Although the family-of-four are a close-knit bunch, Nadia couldn't help but show her displeasure in her husband when he spilled paint all over their porch.

The star shared her anger at that on Instagram as she posted a clip of the aftermath of the incident as Mark attempted to scoop the paint off the porch and into a bin bag using a piece of cardboard and a shovel.

In the video, Nadia said: "It's so good, but it's so bad. I actually want to cry my eyes out," and she later added: "It's breaking my heart."

But tempers flared in a separate post where Nadia revealed that the pair had an argument. After concluding that they needed a "huge sponge" for the mess, Nadia said Mark had the moved the pot outside, but he insisted that she had left the lid off it.

Nadia was clear who she blamed in her captions, as she wrote: "DISASTER!!! Ruined the porch!! My bloody idiot husband @mark_adderley!!"

Thankfully her fans were on hand to offer some advice, as Stacey Solomon said: "I'll get the jet wash on that and have it good as new in seconds. If not I quite like the idea of painting it all white."

Another echoed Stacey, as they commented: "You need a jet wash plus ronseal decking stripper. It's saved our decking on many occasions. You will have to do the whole thing but it will look great for summer."

Meanwhile, a third posted: "Jet wash/pressure washer should get it up......I mean it took the paint clean off the side of my house once."

But a fourth did see the funny side, as they joked: "The pigeons round your way must be HUGE!"

