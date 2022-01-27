Jenna Bush Hager puts on sultry show for 'thirst trap' photo nobody was expecting The TV host certainly made a statement

Jenna Bush Hager seriously turned up the heat in a new set of photos she shared on Instagram.

The Today show host sizzled as a seductive librarian with her co-host, Hoda Kotb, even giving a helping hand.

In the images, Jenna's long hair was billowing - thanks to Hoda's hairdryer - and she wore a pair of black-rimmed glasses and a pout too.

The mom-of-three was dressed in a miniskirt and knee-high boots and oozed confidence.

Jenna captioned the post: "Reading is sexy. #mamasfirsttrap could only have been done with @hodakotb on the blow dryer #nationallibraryshelfieday."

Her fans couldn't get enough of her new look and commented: "I don't know what is happening but I like it," and a second said: "This is everything."

Another pointed out Jenna's hilarious error in which she wrote "first trap".

Jenna put on a sizzling display

"Didn't you mean a #thirsttrap?" they asked, along with crying with laughter emojis.

Jenna then quipped: "I thought it was cool to abbreviate. Am I wrong?"

The photo comes days after Jenna opened up about her appearance and her dieting struggles.

She's been inundated with praise from fans recently who have noticed her physical transformation.

The TV star has changed her lifestyle with a few additional healthy habits and has never looked or felt better.

We wonder what Jenna's family think of her new look

In a recent discussion about yo-yo dieting though, the mom-of-three made a relatable revelation about her own experience with the specific diet, and admitted that it just doesn't work.

"We know that yo-yo dieting doesn't work. It doesn't. I've tried to but I've always gained the weight," she said.

Hoda agreed, saying: "You think whenever you yo-yo diet you starve and then you eat a cracker and stand on the scale and you gain weight. Any added calorie tips it."

Jenna then added. "If I start to think about it I lose all consciousness and then I'm eating Teddy Grahams."

