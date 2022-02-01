Jenna Bush Hager ‘so excited’ to reveal February book club pick Read with Jenna has picked their February book

Jenna Bush Hager has shared how "excited' she is to reveal her February book club pick, Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager stuns with super short hair transformation

The Today Show star took to social media to tell fans that the Read With Jenna book selection for February had been chosen, and that it was "an incredible debut novel that tells the story of estranged siblings that come together after the passing of their mother".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Watch Today’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager break down in tears live on air after moving tribute

"The one thing she has left for them? A traditional piece of Caribbean black cake and a recording of her history. There are so many secrets in this beautiful mystery filled with family, romance and what we inherit," Jenna revealed, adding: "I love this book and I know you will love it too. Come read with us!"

"Great choice. I loved this book!" commented one fan who had already read the novel while another wrote: "Sounds like a beautiful book. Will read it."

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager inundated with praise as she details healthy lifestyle transformation

MORE: Savannah Guthrie bids farewell to co-star in heartfelt post alongside epic throwback photo

"This sounds so good. I am from the Caribbean and we eat black cake around Christmas time," shared another fan as one follower called on Jenna to "please start a book subscription box already!!! I love all of your picks."

Jenna along with her co-star Hoda Kotb have amassed a legion of fans from around the nation with their popular segment on the daytime show.

Jenna shared next month's book pick

The Today with Hoda and Jenna part of the Today Show has become a very popular one with fans for their relatable conversations and funny moments, and Jenna's book club.

The two hosts recently took to social media to celebrate an incredible feat with their fans, as they revealed they'd hit one million followers on their Instagram page.

Along with a clip of themselves lip syncing along to Beyonce's Freakum Dress, the two strut around the studios while prepping for the coming show.

Jenna and Hoda recently reached one million followers

They showed off their attitude and style in the clip, captioning it: "Thanks a million for following us!

"We can't believe how quickly we reached the 1,000,000 milestone!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox