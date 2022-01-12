Georgia Tennant wows fans with new look in incredible picture The actress shares five children with husband David Tennant

Georgia Tennant shared a picture of herself to Instagram on Wednesday, and it gave fans the chance to see her in a whole new light that they weren't expecting – but quickly embraced!

The actress, who is married to her Staged co-star David Tennant, uploaded a comic strip featuring herself and her husband in a series of adorable drawings that represented their family life.

The mum-of-five captioned her post: "Think I now prefer me in cartoon form. @tucartoons #GeorgiaToonant."

Her followers rushed to the comment section to share their enthusiasm for the comic strip, with one writing; "You are adorable, Georgia!"

David Tennant carries daughter Birdie in adorable clip

Others added: "Love this, should be a book too I say," and: "The look on your face sat at the bottom of the stairs on the phone with David leaning on the banister is soooo good, it captures you guys so well."

The stars have been married since 2011 and celebrated their tenth anniversary on 30 December.

Georgia delighted fans with a cartoon of herself

They now share five children, and Georgia often shares glimpses into their busy family life with her social media followers.

The doting mum is so down-to-earth, but she had some exciting news to share about one of her children a few days ago, when a film starring their ten-year-old daughter Olive won a Golden Globe.

Belfast, which was written and directed by Sir Kenneth Branagh, stars Jamie Dornan and Dame Judi Dench, and gave young Olive the chance to follow in her talented parents' footsteps.

The actress married David Tennant in 2011

Sharing a screengrab of Olive in the movie, Georgia sweetly wrote: "Congratulations to @belfastmovie on the @goldenglobes win. #isthereoneforbestchaperonetho #Belfast #kennethbranagh."

Fans were quick to offer up congratulatory messages for Olive, with one follower writing: "Congrats Olive, you can be proud!"

The win comes after the youngster was accompanied to the film's premiere by her brother, Ty, 19.

