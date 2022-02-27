Georgia Tennant shares photo from rare date night with husband David – and fans say the same thing The couple are parents to five children

Georgia Tennant took to Instagram on Sunday where she shared a photo of a night out with her husband David – the first one the couple had enjoyed in some time, as she revealed in the caption.

The sweet snapshot showed a wavy-haired Georgia looking so happy as she laughed while her husband, whose face was closer to the camera and a bit blurred as a result, was also laughing.

The actress captioned the image: "Mum and Dad went out. It’s been a while." The busy mum fans rushed to share their love for the post, with several dropping heart and heart-eyes emojis.

Many had the same reaction to the sweet behind-the-scenes moment, expressing how great a couple David and Georgia are. One commented: "Best couple ever," while another added: "Perfect. Couple goals!"

Others chimed in: "Cutest couple," "Couple goals," and: "Awwwww love you two!!!" The pair have been married since 2011 and share five children, including 19-year-old Ty, who David adopted.

The couple enjoyed their night out together

Georgia was overcome with joy earlier this month when their eldest expressed his love for her in the most heartfelt way.

On Valentine's Day, the 37-year-old shared a photo of the most beautiful bouquet of flowers on Instagram as she revealed they were from Ty.

In the caption, she explained: "I cannot recommend getting accidentally pregnant at 16 highly enough cos look what happens 20 years later! Thanks @ty_tennant_ #myvalentynes."

The pair have been married since 2011

Fans loved the touching gesture and flooded the comments section with red heart emojis and compliments. "You raised him right! Happy Valentine's Day to the Tennant clan!" one follower wrote, while a second added: "Aww what a gentleman you raised there!"

"Wow that is so so sweet! You've raised a great young man," a third responded. Doting parents David and Georgia had a lot to celebrate recently, as they marked their wedding anniversary in December.

