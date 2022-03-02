Goldie Hawn left overjoyed as she celebrates incredible charity news The star founded the Hawn Foundation in 2003

Goldie Hawn is one of the most generous ladies in Hollywood, and was the founder of the Hawn Foundation, which supplies youth education services.

READ: Oliver Hudson shares emotional health revelation in candid video as he's inundated with support

On Tuesday, the glamorous star celebrated some incredible news, as the foundation started getting implemented in several schools across the European nation of Romania. Goldie shared their news on her Instagram Stories, as she wrote: "So happy that @mindup is being implemented in 12 schools in Romania," before adding a heart emoji and one that represented the Romanian flag.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Goldie Hawn shares amazing news about her charity

In a second post, she shared a photo of members of the charity with their fists in the air, and wrote the message: "@mindup Romania."

READ: Goldie Hawn reveals real reason she hasn't married Kurt Russell as couple mark dating milestone

MORE: Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson delivers 'sad' news about his living situation

In their post, MindUp wrote: "We are so proud and excited to announce the official launch of MindUP in Romania through the #HumanKind Program in partnership with @averomania.

"MindUP will be implemented into 12 schools in Romania where children will be given the knowledge and tools they need to manage stress, regulate emotions and face the challenges of the 21st century with optimism, resilience and compassion."

Goldie also responded underneath this message, as she beamed: "This makes me so happy."

MindUp shared some great news

The mom-of-three's fans were similarly ecstatic over the news, as one enthused: "Delighted for children. Bravo," and a second penned: "Great news! Lucky Romanian schools!"

READ: Kate Hudson celebrates stepdad Kurt Russell with wonderful message for fans

MORE: Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson pays heartfelt tribute to famous mom

A third shared their hopes over the future of the endeavor, as they added: "Amazing, hopefully MindUP will be implemented in schools in Israel one day, and all over the world."

MindUp is one of the programs from the Hawn Foundation

The news comes shortly after the star marked a joyous anniversary with her partner, Kurt Russell. The pair first began dating on Valentine's Day in 1983, and they're still going strong!

READ: Goldie Hawn shares heartbreaking childhood story as she pens emotional letter to followers

MORE: Oliver Hudson moves back into family home with mom Goldie Hawn

The 76-year-old shared a snapshot showing the couple sharing a kiss, with a red love heart drawn around them both. She wrote: "Love is a Many-Splendored thing. Happy Anniversary Loverboy."

Fans and friends of the couple adored the touching love note – and it also got the seal of approval from some family members. Son Oliver Hudson and grandson Ryder Robinson – Kate Hudson's eldest child – were among the thousands of people to like the post.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.