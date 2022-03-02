Louise Minchin expresses 'pain and anguish' in heartfelt statement The former BBC Breakfast star opened up on social media

Louise Minchin has taken to her Instagram Stories to share an emotional message of empathy for the people of Ukraine following Russia's invasion of their country.

Posting an image of the Ukraine flag on a black background, the former BBC Breakfast host penned a heartfelt note to her followers.

The star wrote: "I don't feel I have the right words for the pain and anguish over what is happening in Ukraine, but my heart goes out to all those who are affected."

Kind-hearted Louise has faced tumult in her own life over the last couple of years, speaking out at the end of last year after her stalker was jailed.

In December 2021, 44-year-old Carl Davies was jailed for two years and eight months for causing alarm and distress to Louise and one of her two daughters.

The ex-soldier, who was previously handed a restraining order for stalking his ex-girlfriend, Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts, pleaded guilty to sending abusive messages on Instagram and Snapchat to 53-year-old Louise and her daughter Mia, then 19, back in 2020.

Louise posted a thoughtful message to social media

The presenter detailed her ordeal in a piece for the Daily Telegraph, which she described as a bid to "send a clear message to anyone who has been a victim of similar abuse that they are not alone, they are not powerless".

She wrote: "It is a truly blood-chilling thing to discover a faceless stranger who wants to do you and your family serious harm, knows exactly where you live, has stood outside your house, and taken note of the cars that are parked in your drive.

The star shares two daughters with husband David

"Having to endure horrendous online abuse is bad enough ‒ but when that online abuse turns into a physical threat too, and not just to you, but to your teenage daughter, it is terrifying."

