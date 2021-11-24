I'm A Celeb's Louise Minchin's hidden health condition revealed The former BBC Breakfast star has been diagnosed with a particular syndrome

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and former BBC Breakfast star Louise Minchin suffers from a condition called Raynaud's Syndrome, which affects blood circulation to the fingers and toes and means they lose colour. She previously shared a photo of her hands after symptoms flared up and wrote: "Thanks to all you fellow Raynaud's sufferers I am taking up some of your suggestions for remedies. It's not even cold today and my hands have gone strange shades."

SEE: Louise Minchin overcomes personal challenge after leaving BBC Breakfast – see photo

Speaking of the condition, she said: "I feel the cold really badly, I have this thing called Raynaud’s Syndrome, which means my hand and feet go numb very quickly, even in supermarkets. So cold is a big thing for me."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Minchin surprised by husband on BBC Breakfast

But she's banking on her one 'luxury item' to help keep her symptoms at bay while she's in the I'm A Celeb camp. "I’m really delighted with my luxury item," she said. "I have brought with me a fluffy hot water bottle that actually belongs to my daughter. So not only is it going to be very helpful to keep me warm, but it’ll also remind me of home."

Here's everything you need to know about Raynaud's Syndrome.

What is Raynaud's Syndrome?

According to the NHS: "Raynaud's phenomenon is common and does not usually cause severe problems. You can often treat the symptoms yourself by keeping warm. Sometimes it can be a sign of a more serious condition."

READ: Louise Minchin attempts surprising challenge after leaving BBC Breakfast – watch

SEE: Louise Minchin 'touched' by BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker's sweet Strictly gesture

Thanks to all you fellow Raynaud’s sufferers I am taking up some of your suggestions for remedies. It’s not even cold today and my hands have gone strange shades. pic.twitter.com/RF0lpLj40U — Louise Minchin (@louiseminchin) February 6, 2019

Symptoms of Raynaud's Syndrome

The NHS adds that symptoms include:

Fingers and toes changing colour when you're cold, anxious or stressed

Pain in fingers and toes

Numb fingers or toes

Pins and needles in fingers and toes

Difficulty moving fingers and toes

As for lasting effects, "Symptoms of Raynaud's may last from a few minutes to a few hours," says the NHS.

What causes Raynaud's Syndrome?

"It's sometimes caused by another health condition, taking certain medicines, or working with vibrating tools for a long time," the NHS explains.

How to ease symptoms of Raynaud's Syndrome

The NHS shares the following recommendations.

Keep your home warm

Wear warm clothes during cold weather, especially on hands and feet

Exercise regularly to improve circulation

Practice breathing exercises or yoga to help relax

Eat a healthy, balanced diet

If symptoms worsen, a GP may prescribe medicine to improve circulation and lower high blood pressure.

What to avoid with Raynaud's Syndrome

The NHS affirms that you should avoid smoking, which could hinder circulation, and caffeine found in tea, coffee, cola and chocolate, which could trigger Raynaud's symptoms.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.