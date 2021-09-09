Steph McGovern makes surprise return to BBC Breakfast for this sweet reason The Packed Lunch star left the BBC in October 2019

Steph McGovern made a surprise return to her old stomping ground, the BBC Breakfast studio in Salford, in honour of her former colleague Louise Minchin's leaving party on Wednesday.

However, upon her arrival, Steph was shocked to see her face still on the large poster plastered across the building – two years on from her departure.

WATCH: Steph McGovern shares small glimpse into Louise Minchin's farewell party

"Walked past the building I used to work in at Media City and look up… 'I know her,'" she remarked. "Two years after leaving I'm still on the BBC Breakfast poster!"

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "That was a very smart haircut on you." Another said: "Best thing you ever did leaving Steph, you have your own excellent show now… there is no stopping you."

Steph left BBC Breakfast back in October 2019 before landing her own show Steph's Packed Lunch on Channel 4. Meanwhile, Louise recently confirmed her departure from the flagship breakfast show, with her final episode taking place on Wednesday.

Sharing a glimpse into the broadcaster's leaving bash, Steph remarked: "Lovely to see everyone at Lou's leaving do. A reminder of all the fun we had on @BBCBreakfast.

One of the pictures Steph shared on Wednesday

"On to the next chapter @louiseminchin which I'm sure will be something adventurous and you'll smash it like you always do. Good luck and thanks for everything honey #TVfamily."

Louise previously confirmed that she would be leaving in a tearful announcement, saying: "I've loved being part of it but - there is a but - I've decided that is time that I stop setting my alarm for 3.40 - sometimes if I'm feeling really rebellious 3.46 - in the morning and I'm going to be leaving the programme.

"It's not going to be for a while. But before anything else I wanted to thank everyone that is watching for your loyalty and your support over all those years."

