BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker jokes about deserting Louise Minchin on her birthday

Dan Walker has wished his co-host, Louise Minchin, a happy birthday - despite "abandoning" her on Wednesday's BBC Breakfast.

Taking to Twitter to reveal why he wasn't in the studio, the presenter remarked: "Happy birthday to the magnificent @louiseminchin… who I have deserted to play in the @BMWPGA pro am and do some #Strictly stuff #BBCBreakfast."

Alongside the funny tweet, Dan shared two side-by-side pictures of him and Louise rocking questionable hairstyles.

Although Louise - who is set to leave the BBC breakfast flagship programme next week - wasn't joined by her regular co-host, she was treated to a large bouquet of flowers from an unknown admirer.

"Thanks to the person who sent me these, what a lovely way to brighten up my birthday and the make-up room," she tweeted alongside a birthday selfie.

In June, the broadcaster revealed that she would be stepping down as a presenter on BBC Breakfast after 20 years – her final show will be on 15 September.

Dan shared this snap on Louise's birthday

She previously confirmed that she would be leaving in a tearful announcement, saying: "Let me take a deep breath, everybody there is something I want to tell you about. It will be this year 20 years since I first presented this programme.

"Since then I've felt part of a huge, enormous BBC Breakfast family which includes everyone who works here, everyone on the team and every one of you who watches the programme."

She added: "I've loved being part of it but - there is a but - I've decided that is time that I stop setting my alarm for 3.40 - sometimes if I'm feeling really rebellious 3.46 - in the morning and I'm going to be leaving the programme.

"It's not going to be for a while. But before anything else I wanted to thank everyone that is watching for your loyalty and your support over all those years."

