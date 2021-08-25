Louise Minchin shares makeup-free look in rare off-duty selfie The BBC Breakfast star enjoyed her time off

Louise Minchin shared a sweet new photo with her fans on Wednesday – and it was a rare glimpse into the hard-working presenter's time off.

In the selfie, Louise posed with her friend Kris Hallenga, both beaming as they enjoyed a cup of coffee together.

MORE: Louise Minchin shares sun-kissed holiday photo - and fans say the same thing

The star was casually dressed in a grey T-shirt, with her blonde hair tied back and her no-makeup look showing off her flawless skin.

The BBC Breakfast co-host is better known for being glammed up on-screen, although not for much longer, as earlier this year, she announced her decision to leave the show, much to the shock of viewers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Minchin reveals shock as Dan Walker revealed to be latest Strictly star

No doubt Louise's co-star Dan Walker will be among those who miss Louise when she departs the early morning programme.

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood teases Louise Minchin's replacement

SEE: Louise Minchin's vintage home she bought for BBC Breakfast

The two are pals on and off the sofa, but earlier this month, the mum-of-two feigned anger after being kept in the dark about Dan's upcoming stint on Strictly Come Dancing!

Louise showed off her flawless skin in her latest selfie

Revealing that she had no idea that her friend would be competing on the show, the broadcaster tweeted: "What a rascal, I cannot believe @mrdanwalker kept this from me!! Good luck Dan, I will be watching."

She added two dancing emojis to the congratulatory post.

The news was revealed on the breakfast show earlier that day and Louise burst out laughing when Dan was revealed to be the newest contestant, saying: "I don’t believe it, Mr Walker... Oh wow."

Louise is good friends with her BBC Breakfast co-host Dan Walker

"What I’m really annoyed about is that no one has told me anything, Dan! I can’t believe it!"

Apologising, Dan cheekily said: "I was told it would make good telly if we didn’t tell you Louise, sorry about that!"

The 52-year-old's followers joined in the fun, with one writing: "Sorry Louise but that was the best telly in ages, the shock on your face obviously genuine.

"Good luck Dan, I will definitely be voting for you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.