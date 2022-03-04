Victoria Beckham poses in a bikini in rare family picture as she honours son Brooklyn – 'We all love you' Happy birthday Brooklyn!

Victoria Beckham has congratulated her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham on his 23rd birthday – his last one before he marries his fiancée Nicola Peltz later this year.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-four shared a never-before-seen family picture showing her holding Brooklyn as a baby whilst he eats a banana.

The snap seems to have been taken during a family holiday in an exotic destination, as it shows the mother-and-son duo on the beach, with Victoria looking stunning in a black bikini.

"23 years ago today my life changed forever, I felt a love impossible to explain. Brooklyn, you have no idea how much we all love you. Happy Birthday to the sweetest, kindest soul @brooklynbeckham," she captioned the photo.

Victoria chose a sweet picture of her and Brooklyn as a baby to congratulate him on his birthday

In her Stories, the designer shared a more recent picture of them both, also on holiday and on the beach, and another throwback to when the future husband-to-be was a toddler.

Proud dad David also shared a picture of when Brooklyn was a baby. The snap shows a shirtless David holding Brooklyn, who is just wearing a nappy and a pair of sunglasses, in his arms.

David also chose a throwback photo

"Happy Birthday to my amazing boy. Happy Birthday bust we love u so much. Have the most amazing day @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven," he wrote alongside it. Fans loved the family picture, with many labelling it "priceless".

"Omg! This is priceless! Absolutely beautiful!" wrote one, whilst another commented on David's youthful looks: "OMG you were a kid!!!"

Victoria and David welcomed Brooklyn to the world in 1999 when the singer was 23 years old and the footballer was 22.

Brooklyn was born at the Portland Hospital in London and weighed in at 7 pounds and was delivered at 7:48 pm.

At the time, David told the press: "I was there for the birth. It was an amazing experience. We are both overjoyed. Victoria is fantastic."

When asked if he thought the child would follow in his footballer footsteps, David replied that he didn't know, but that Brooklyn had "his dad's legs".