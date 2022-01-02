Brooklyn Beckham shows off paternal side in adorable new photo He's the eldest of Victoria and David Beckham's four children

Brooklyn Beckham will no doubt have melted his followers' hearts with a sweet new picture he shared to social media at the weekend.

The aspiring chef took to his Instagram Stories, where he re-shared a photo from his fiancée Nicola Peltz's account.

The cute image showed the 22-year-old cuddling a small child while both of them smiled at the camera, and Nicola had tagged the child's mum and added the teasing caption "@brooklynbeckham and I are stealing him".

While Brooklyn and Nicola haven't yet publicly shared any plans to start a family of their own in the near future, the Beckhams' oldest son has expressed his interest in becoming a father.

In an Instagram Stories Q&A last year, he responded to a question about what he wants to do when he 'grows up' by responding: "An amazing dad and husband".

He and Nicola were hoping to have been married by now, as he confirmed in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year.

As part of the conversation, Brooklyn opened up about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the loved-up couple's wedding plans.

Brooklyn and Nicola both shared the sweet photo to Instagram

"We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," he said.

Brooklyn went on: "You know, I’ve only just started to travel again, I'm travelling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year."

Asked if it had been difficult moving away from his family, Brooklyn replied: "No, because I'm marrying my best friend so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice."

The couple were recently pictured at David's dad's wedding

Brooklyn and Nicola dated for nine months before getting engaged in 2020, and the star's mum was clearly delighted for the pair as she expressed her excitement on social media.

Victoria wrote: "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."

