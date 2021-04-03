We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham was giddy with excitement on Friday after revealing the "incredible" Easter basket she received from her future daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz and her family.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the fashion designer posted a number of clips showcasing all the goodies she was treated to – including some of her own makeup!

MORE: 8 times Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz proved they already have a close bond

In the first clip, Victoria panned the camera around the decadent display and said: "Ok, so I've just received the most amazing Easter basket from the Peltz – check out what is in this amazing Easter basket."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham reveals incredible Easter gifts from future daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz

The card on the basket read: "To Victoria, from Claudia, Nelson and the kids."

Victoria's daughter Harper, nine, could then be heard yelling out: "It's amazing!" – To which Victoria replied: "It is amazing."

Talking through the gifts, Victoria added: "Beauty blenders shaped as eggs, chocolate, my goodness – so much amazing stuff.

"Makeup, there's some Chanel… this is incredible. Thank you so much Claudia and Nelson for thinking of us. Wow, this is a pretty amazing Easter basket. Happy Easter."

READ: Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz reveals his surprising nickname

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham confirms exciting news with fiancée Nicola Peltz

Victoria received makeup and tech products in her Easter basket

After having another rummage around, Victoria later discovered that the Peltz' had included her own Victoria Beckham Beauty among the haul.

"The best Easter basket!!! Victoria Beckham beauty included!! Kisses @nicolapeltz Kisses Claudia Peltz," she added.

READ MORE: Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz turn their wisdom teeth into gold necklaces

Victoria even received her own brand of makeup in the haul

The basket held an impressive amount of gifts, including beauty and tech products worth over £500!

Among them were Apple AirPods, an Apple Lighting USB charger, Chanel's La Crème Main hand moisturiser, a Dior mascara gift set, Victoria Beckham Beauty Priming Moisturiser, Mophie Powerstation Mini Portable Power Bank – and a mountain of chocolate and Easter eggs.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser, £140, CultBeauty

Clearly delighted with her swag, Victoria captioned her final clips: "This Easter basket is everything!!! Thank you Peltz family!! We love you all!!!"

Victoria has a very close bond with Nicola – who became engaged to Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn, last July.

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham sports new diamond eternity ring from fiancée Nicola Peltz

Apple Airpods Pro, £199, John Lewis & Partners

Nicola has been spotted wearing VB's designs on a number of occasions, including her official engagement photos where she wore a yellow ruffled dress from Victoria's collection.

Nicola also shared a gushing tribute about her future mother-in-law during the Challenge Accepted movement on social media last year.

She penned: "I’m beyond lucky to have so many strong women in my life that empower me and those around them. What a blessing to have a mom and future mother in law that are both as beautiful inside as they are outside and who are incredible role models for me. I feel so lucky I get to look up to these inspiring women everyday."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.