Blake Shelton shares disappointing news about his future that will sadden fans

Blake Shelton is living his best life right now after marrying Gwen Stefani and his successful decades-spanning career is going from strength to strength.

But the country singer has dropped a bombshell about his future that will no doubt leave his army of fans saddened. Blake admitted that he is already prepared for the day when he will no longer record music to make way for up-and-coming stars to take his place.

"It's always over at some point, and I've always been prepared for that and I've braced myself for it," he told Country Countdown USA host Lon Helton at this year's Country Radio Seminar.

"I learned to accept it a few years ago, maybe three or four or five years ago that it's coming."

He added: "People are going to get tired of you winning the awards. They're going to get tired of you having number one, after number one, after number one, and they may not be mad at you, but they've already got two or three of your albums. How many albums do I need by Blake Shelton?"

Blake will bow out quietly when the time comes

Fans need not panic just yet though as Blake admitted he still has a few years of being "relevant" left in him. "You have to be honest with yourself and you can't believe that this is going to go on forever because it's not.

"I want to make great records and the moment that I feel like I'm really not that relevant anymore, I don't think I want to make them anymore."

When the time does come to hang up his guitar, Blake admitted he won't put up a fight. "I'm not somebody that's ever going to beat my head against the wall, because this room, these people, this industry has given me way, way more than I ever deserved," he explained.

Blake is happily married to Gwen Stefani

"I know that and I'm thankful and I'm proud of that. When it's my time to make room for somebody else, the last thing I want to do is kick and scream to keep my spot."

Blake's surprising news comes after he shared his pride over his wife's debut makeup line, GXVE Beauty. Gwen announced on Thursday that her collection is finally available to buy, and Blake was quick to publicly acknowledge her hard work.

Posting a clip of the singer, Blake sweetly penned: "I'm so incredibly proud of you @gwenstefani!!!! Y'all get ready.. tell everyone you know.. @gxvebeauty is coming!!!!!"

