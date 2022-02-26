Blake Shelton excites fans with huge news as he asks 'Who's ready?' The country music star is married to Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton's legions of loyal fans will be thrilled with his latest update! The Voice judge shared news of a comeback as he revealed he'll be performing in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, for the first time since 2019 for his month-long Spring Blake Tour.

The star shared a post on Instagram and revealed all the information in the caption which read: "Spring Blake is back and better than ever!!!! Join me and my friends at @OleRed to kick off the Spring Blake Tour ’22 in Gatlinburg and Orlando!

"We've got plenty of music, surprise pop-ups, and #TeamBlake performances! More to come.. Who's ready?! Link in story for more info and to sign up for free tickets."

His fans went wild for the news and commented: "This is so awesome," and, "omggg have to go," as others remarked: "Let's go. Let's go," and there were shock-face emojis and plenty of excitement.

Some of The Voice contestants from Team Blake will also take the stage during the highly anticipated show.

His wife, Gwen Stefani, isn't slated to make an appearance, but they did delight their fans by performing at the Super Bowl together recently.

Blake is preparing for the return of his month-long Spring Blake Tour

The pair headlined the Friday evening at the 2022 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest and they didn't disappoint.

In addition to their hectic work schedules, Blake and Gwen are raising her three boys, Apollo, Zuma and Kingston, from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

They have been married since 2021 following five years of dating, and enjoyed an intimate wedding in Oklahoma, which was officiated by Carson Daly.

Blake adores being a stepfather and opened up about it in a recent interview in which he reflected on his own upbringing.

The couple split their time between Oklahoma and Los Angeles

"I don't know if it's as hard, or harder, or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent, you know?" he told KFROG's The Ride with Kimo & Heather.

"I have a stepfather in my life who’s one of my heroes," he continued. "I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious.",

